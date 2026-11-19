US sends USS George Washington from Middle East amid Yemen
The US has sent its aircraft carrier, the USS George Washington, from the Middle East.
This comes as Saudi Arabia warns the Yemen war (with Iran-backed Houthis) could last another six months.
The Navy says the carrier is now doing regular operations in the area.
Saudi intensifies strikes on Houthi rebels
With the US ship gone, Saudi Arabia is stepping up airstrikes against Houthi rebels and calling for tougher military action before any peace talks.
At the same time, Iran's attacks in the Gulf are making things worse: crude flows counting only the strait have dropped to half of what they were before, and a recent attack on an oil company ship left one crew member missing.
The region's instability isn't letting up anytime soon.