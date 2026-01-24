US signals openness to ties with Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami: Report

The United States is reportedly looking to strengthen its ties with the Jamaat-e-Islami party in Bangladesh ahead of the upcoming February elections, according to a report by The Washington Post. The Awami League, which was led by ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina , has been banned from contesting. A Dhaka-based US diplomat predicted that Jamaat-e-Islami would perform better than ever in the February 12 election and expressed a desire for friendly relations with them.

Diplomatic assurance Diplomat downplays concerns over Jamaat-e-Islami's Islamic law stance The diplomat also dismissed fears of Jamaat-e-Islami enforcing a strict interpretation of Islamic law, assuring that the US would impose heavy tariffs if it did. Monica Shie, spokesperson for the US Embassy in Dhaka, confirmed that discussions with various political parties were routine and off-the-record. She reiterated that "the United States does not favor one political party over another."

Political evolution Jamaat-e-Islami's historical opposition and recent political consolidation Founded in 1941 by Syed Abul Ala Maududi, Jamaat-e-Islami opposed Bangladesh's independence from Pakistan. The party was banned under Hasina's rule but has since emerged as a major political force after her ouster in 2024. Led by Shafiqur Rahman and others, Jamaat-e-Islami has softened its public image and focused on corruption as a main talking point.

Advertisement

Political alliance Jamaat-e-Islami's alliance with National Citizen Party The party has also allied with the National Citizen Party, a group of students who led last year's protests. However, some members opposed this move. The report states that since Hasina's ouster in 2024, Jamaat-e-Islami has had several meetings with US officials, and its leader met virtually with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer in January.

Advertisement