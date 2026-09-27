US signs deal with Denmark and Greenland for Arctic bases
The US just signed a deal with Denmark and Greenland to set up two new military bases in Greenland, aiming to boost its presence in the Arctic as Russia and China ramp up activity there.
US President Donald Trump said, "We need Greenland for national security purposes," highlighting why this move matters now.
Deal secures US indefinite Greenland access
The agreement lets the US expand its military footprint while respecting Denmark's and Greenland's authority.
The new bases at Narsarsuaq and Mestersvig will help monitor Arctic waters and keep out non-NATO forces.
Plus, the US gets indefinite access to these facilities, key for keeping an eye on resources like rare earth minerals and making sure rivals don't get a foothold.
Greenland joins US Golden Dome shield
Greenland will also join the US Golden Dome antimissile shield, tightening security across the region.
Denmark has promised to work closely with the US to block espionage threats, showing all three partners are serious about protecting Arctic stability and resources together.