US starts approving some H-1B petitions without $100,000 fee
Good news for anyone eyeing a skilled worker job in the US the government has started approving some H-1B visa petitions without the steep $100,000 fee that was introduced last year.
This change comes after federal courts said the fee wasn't implemented properly and blocked it.
For employers hoping to bring in skilled workers from abroad, this is a big relief, especially with all the legal back-and-forth still happening.
USCIS H-1B cases delayed despite orders
While USCIS is now processing these petitions without the extra cost, some applications did face delays even after court orders.
Immigration lawyers had even considered lawsuits over those holdups.
If you're waiting on an H-1B decision, keep an eye on your case status and make sure everything's up to date (legal battles over the fee aren't totally over yet), but things are definitely looking up for international job seekers right now.