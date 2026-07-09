US starts conducting additional strikes against Iran after Trump's threat 

Accusations

US and Iran accuse each other of breaching ceasefire

Both the US and Iran have accused each other of breaching the ceasefire agreement. The MoU ended hostilities, lifted the US naval blockade on Iran, and opened the Strait of Hormuz for 60 days. However, it left unresolved issues like Iran's nuclear program and control over Hormuz for future negotiations. Speaking on the sidelines of the NATO summit on Tuesday evening, Trump accused Iran of always changing its mind and said the US will "probably hit them hard again tonight."