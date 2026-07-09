US starts conducting additional strikes against Iran after Trump's threat
What's the story
The United States military said it has launched a fresh wave of strikes on Iran, just a day after its previous attacks. The recent escalation is the most intense since both nations signed a memorandum of understanding in mid-June, which had temporarily halted hostilities. The US strikes targeted eastern Iranian cities, including Iranshahr, Bandar Abbas, Konarak, Chabahar, and Bushehr as well as Aq Qala in northeastern Iran.
Targeted sites
US hits 90 Iranian military targets
The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed early Thursday that it had carried out "an additional round of strikes against Iran." The aim, it said, was to further cripple Iran's capacity to target commercial shipping and civilian mariners in the Strait of Hormuz. CENTCOM said it hit 90 Iranian military targets, including air defense systems, coastal surveillance assets, missile and drone storage sites, naval capabilities, and military logistics infrastructure along Iran's coastline.
Damage report
Previous attacks on Tuesday targeted Iranian assets
Iranian officials told the Fars news agency that the attacks on Chabahar targeted a maritime control tower and a depot. Iranian state media also reported that a railway bridge in Aq Qala was hit. The strikes came after US attacks on Tuesday, which were in retaliation for Iranian assaults on three commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. CENTCOM had said it hit "over 80 targets with precision munitions" before concluding the strikes after almost four hours.
Retaliation
Iranian Revolutionary Guards threaten to retaliate
The Iranian Revolutionary Guards claimed to have attacked two US bases in Kuwait and two in Bahrain. They warned that future responses could target other US bases in the region if attacks continue. Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesman for the Iranian Parliament's National Security Committee, had warned of a response after Wednesday's US attacks. "Wait for the hard slap by Iranians," he wrote on X. Air raid sirens blared in Bahrain as Kuwait reported "hostile missile and drone" attacks.
Accusations
US and Iran accuse each other of breaching ceasefire
Both the US and Iran have accused each other of breaching the ceasefire agreement. The MoU ended hostilities, lifted the US naval blockade on Iran, and opened the Strait of Hormuz for 60 days. However, it left unresolved issues like Iran's nuclear program and control over Hormuz for future negotiations. Speaking on the sidelines of the NATO summit on Tuesday evening, Trump accused Iran of always changing its mind and said the US will "probably hit them hard again tonight."