US State Department canceled over 250,000 visas under Donald Trump
Since Donald Trump took office, the US State Department has canceled over 250,000 visas as part of a push to tighten immigration rules.
This includes people accused of breaking visa terms, committing crimes, or posing security risks.
Notably, 2,300 visas were revoked for "birth tourism," where people come to the US just to give birth and secure citizenship for their child.
State Department revoked over 175,000 visas
These cancelations are part of a bigger effort to ramp up immigration enforcement.
More than 175,000 visas were revoked, with most linked to law-enforcement encounters involving criminal conduct, including assault or drug charges.
The State Department is also checking applicants' online activity more closely and has recently made headlines by revoking visas from 27 Latin American officials, former officials and their family members over allegations involving corruption.
Consideration is also being given to revoking business and tourist visas for people who entered on those visas and later applied for asylum.