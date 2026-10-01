US State Department canceled over 250,000 visas under Donald Trump

These cancelations are part of a bigger effort to ramp up immigration enforcement.

More than 175,000 visas were revoked, with most linked to law-enforcement encounters involving criminal conduct, including assault or drug charges.

The State Department is also checking applicants' online activity more closely and has recently made headlines by revoking visas from 27 Latin American officials, former officials and their family members over allegations involving corruption.

Consideration is also being given to revoking business and tourist visas for people who entered on those visas and later applied for asylum.