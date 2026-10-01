US State Department warns Americans about China exit bans, detentions
Heads up if you're planning a trip to China: the US State Department just put out a new travel advisory.
Americans are being told to be extra careful because some pretty strict security laws in China could land you in trouble for things that wouldn't normally be an issue elsewhere.
The big worry? You might not be allowed to leave when you want, thanks to exit bans or even long detentions.
Detention risk and Smart Traveler enrollment
The advisory says people could spend years in prison with limited contact with family members or US officials.
Sometimes, travelers only find out about these restrictions at the airport as they try to fly home.
The State Department suggests signing up for their Smart Traveler Enrollment Program and checking in with family often, just in case.
Also, travel pros like Bobby Laurie remind everyone: be thoughtful about what you text or snap photos of, since criticizing Chinese authorities (even in messages) has gotten people detained before.