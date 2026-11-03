US strikes Iran in Strait of Hormuz despite Trump's pledge

Iranian state television reported that explosions were heard on Qeshm Island, while a US official called them defensive.

Meanwhile, talks between the two countries are still ongoing with help from Qatar, and there is some progress reported.

Interestingly, these diplomatic efforts have already led to lower oil prices, a big deal for voters as elections approach.

At the same time, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pushing for another wave of strikes on Iran after Tuesday's elections in the United States to form an emergency government after he and his far-right allies lost their parliamentary majority in last week's elections.