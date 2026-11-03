US strikes Iran in Strait of Hormuz despite Trump's pledge
The US carried out limited strikes on Iranian sites in the Strait of Hormuz after a US official said "Iranians using surface to air missiles against US assets" had been targeted, despite President Trump's earlier promise to hold off on military action until after the midterm elections.
The move comes as tensions between the US and Iran remain high, with both sides keeping a close eye on each other.
Qeshm explosions, Benjamin Netanyahu pushes strikes
Iranian state television reported that explosions were heard on Qeshm Island, while a US official called them defensive.
Meanwhile, talks between the two countries are still ongoing with help from Qatar, and there is some progress reported.
Interestingly, these diplomatic efforts have already led to lower oil prices, a big deal for voters as elections approach.
At the same time, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pushing for another wave of strikes on Iran after Tuesday's elections in the United States to form an emergency government after he and his far-right allies lost their parliamentary majority in last week's elections.