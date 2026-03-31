US strikes Iran ammunition depot in Isfahan with bunker-buster bombs

The United States has reportedly launched an attack on a major ammunition depot in Isfahan, Iran . According to a US official cited by The Wall Street Journal, US forces hit the ammunition depot with 2,000-pound bunker buster bombs. "A high volume of bunker busters, or penetrator munitions, was used for the strike," they said. President Donald Trump shared an uncaptioned video on Truth Social showing explosions in the night sky, which is believed to be footage from the ongoing strike.

Strategic hub Isfahan's strategic importance The attack sent off a series of huge secondary explosions, sending towering fireballs across the area. Isfahan, located south of Tehran along the Zayandeh River, is a key city in central Iran. The province is home to facilities linked to the Islamic Republic of Iran Armed Forces and key defense industries such as Esfahan Nuclear Fuel Research and Production Centre. Recent reports suggest Iran may have relocated highly enriched uranium reserves of roughly 540kg to an underground facility in Isfahan.

Twitter Post Watch video here Donald J. Trump Truth Social Post of Video 08:50 PM EST 03.30.26



President Trump just posted new uncensored video of a gigantic blast pic.twitter.com/klA2zTJpRQ — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) March 31, 2026

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Destruction warning Trump warns of widespread destruction in Iran Earlier, Trump had warned of widespread destruction to Iran's energy infrastructure and critical facilities if a deal to end the conflict is not reached "shortly." He claimed Washington is engaging with Iranian parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf. However, Iranian officials rejected this claim, insisting no direct negotiations are taking place and accusing the US of misrepresenting diplomatic efforts.

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