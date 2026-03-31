US strikes Iran ammunition depot in Isfahan with bunker-buster bombs
What's the story
The United States has reportedly launched an attack on a major ammunition depot in Isfahan, Iran. According to a US official cited by The Wall Street Journal, US forces hit the ammunition depot with 2,000-pound bunker buster bombs. "A high volume of bunker busters, or penetrator munitions, was used for the strike," they said. President Donald Trump shared an uncaptioned video on Truth Social showing explosions in the night sky, which is believed to be footage from the ongoing strike.
Strategic hub
Isfahan's strategic importance
The attack sent off a series of huge secondary explosions, sending towering fireballs across the area. Isfahan, located south of Tehran along the Zayandeh River, is a key city in central Iran. The province is home to facilities linked to the Islamic Republic of Iran Armed Forces and key defense industries such as Esfahan Nuclear Fuel Research and Production Centre. Recent reports suggest Iran may have relocated highly enriched uranium reserves of roughly 540kg to an underground facility in Isfahan.
Twitter Post
Watch video here
Donald J. Trump Truth Social Post of Video 08:50 PM EST 03.30.26— Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) March 31, 2026
President Trump just posted new uncensored video of a gigantic blast pic.twitter.com/klA2zTJpRQ
Destruction warning
Trump warns of widespread destruction in Iran
Earlier, Trump had warned of widespread destruction to Iran's energy infrastructure and critical facilities if a deal to end the conflict is not reached "shortly." He claimed Washington is engaging with Iranian parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf. However, Iranian officials rejected this claim, insisting no direct negotiations are taking place and accusing the US of misrepresenting diplomatic efforts.
Regional escalation
Conflict spreads beyond Iran
The conflict has also spread beyond Iran, with Israel launching a ground incursion into southern Lebanon against Hezbollah militants. At least three United Nations peacekeepers have been killed in southern Lebanon within 24 hours, although responsibility for these incidents remains unclear. In the Gulf region, a drone strike targeted a Kuwaiti oil tanker near Dubai, causing a fire that was later extinguished without injuries.