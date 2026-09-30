US Supreme Court allows Trump administration deportations beyond removal orders
The US Supreme Court just gave the green light for the Trump administration to deport migrants to countries not originally listed in their removal orders.
This move reverses a previous block by a lower court, which had raised concerns about fair notice for those being deported.
The court will take a closer look at the policy's legality in December.
Liberal justices dissent as government defends
Three liberal justices disagreed with the ruling, while government lawyers argued it's necessary for handling noncitizens, including some with criminal records, especially when receiving countries promise no torture or persecution.
Immigration advocates warn that people sent away could face harsh treatment or detention.
The decision also highlights how much power presidents have over immigration rules, and it could shape how future cases are handled.