US Supreme Court blocks Trump administration prison gender-affirming care restrictions
The US Supreme Court just put a stop to the Trump administration's plan to restrict gender-affirming medical care for transgender people in prison.
The policy would have halted surgeries and tapered off hormones, but the court blocked it while legal battles continue.
Notably, Justices Alito and Thomas wanted the restrictions enforced right away.
Federal judge orders continued gender-affirming care
The proposed ban faced pushback because of serious health risks for transgender inmates if care is denied. A federal judge even ordered that these treatments must keep going for now.
The Trump team argued hormone therapy could cause security problems in prisons, but critics say there's no real evidence of that after decades of experience.
For now, access to gender-affirming care stays protected as the case plays out.