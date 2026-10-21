US Supreme Court keeps gender affirming care for federal prisoners
World
The US Supreme Court just ruled that transgender people in federal prisons should keep getting gender-affirming care, like hormone therapy, for now, while ongoing legal battles play out.
This move blocks the Trump administration's push to stop these treatments immediately.
Not everyone on the court agreed, but the majority sided with keeping care in place.
ACLU: over 2,000 transgender federal inmates
This all started when lower courts blocked a policy that would have cut off gender-affirming care for inmates.
The ACLU says that more than 2,000 transgender people in federal prisons identify as transgender.
As Li Nowlin-Sohl from the ACLU put it, these treatments are essential for many behind bars.
For now, nothing changes, but the legal fight isn't over yet.