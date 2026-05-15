US: Supreme Court restores access to abortion pill mifepristone

The United States Supreme Court has temporarily restored access to the abortion pill, mifepristone, allowing it to be obtained by mail and through telehealth prescriptions. The decision comes as part of an ongoing legal battle over restrictions imposed by a federal appeals court. The court's order ensures that women seeking abortions can continue to obtain mifepristone without an in-person visit to a doctor at least until next year.

Legal challenge Justices Thomas, Alito dissent The Supreme Court's intervention came after mifepristone manufacturers appealed against a ruling by the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. The appeals court had ruled that women must see a doctor in person and banned mail delivery of mifepristone. Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito dissented, with Thomas arguing that drug manufacturers shouldn't be protected from "lost profits from their criminal enterprise."

Regulatory dispute Louisiana's challenge to FDA's policy The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) first approved mifepristone for abortion use in 2000. In 2023, it removed the requirement for in-person visits to obtain the drug. However, Louisiana challenged this policy, claiming it undermines its abortion ban and questioning the drug's safety. The state argued that nationwide mail delivery of mifepristone violates its abortion ban, a long-unenforced law prohibiting mailing items intended for abortion.

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Drug importance Mifepristone's role in US abortions Mifepristone is usually used with another drug, misoprostol, for abortions. Medication abortions accounted for nearly two-thirds of all abortions in the US in 2023. Despite its safety being repeatedly confirmed by FDA scientists, anti-abortion groups continue to challenge its availability through legal petitions and lawsuits against the agency.

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