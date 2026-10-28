US tells Gulf states to prepare for short Iran campaign
World
The US has told Gulf Arab countries to get ready for a possible short, intense military campaign against Iran after the midterm elections.
This is part of a bigger push to pressure Iran into talks, with the US moving Patriot missile defenses from Texas, shifting troops to safer spots, and prepping bombers and fighter jets in the region.
US balances military pressure and diplomacy
Alongside all this military muscle (like sending an aircraft carrier group and more Marines), the US says it's still open to diplomacy.
President Trump is weighing both options as tensions run high.
Meanwhile, Iran is boosting its missile capabilities just in case, while regional mediators are trying hard to keep things from boiling over and bring everyone back to the negotiating table.