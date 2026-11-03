US tells nonemergency staff and families to leave Saudi Arabia
World
The US Embassy just put out a security alert for Americans in Saudi Arabia, warning about possible attacks from Iran-backed Houthi forces.
With threats to airports and airspace, travel is getting tricky, so much so that the US Department of State has told non-emergency American government employees and their family members to leave for now.
Saudi flights disrupted, photo sharing warned
Flights are pretty disrupted: Riyadh's main airport is only partly open, while Jeddah and Dammam are running but with some delays and cancelations.
Land borders and major roads are still okay.
Also, heads up: sharing photos of missile interceptions could get you into legal trouble in Saudi Arabia.