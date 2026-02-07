US: Tesla sued after trapped driver burned alive

A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against Tesla in the United States , after a young driver died trapped inside a burning vehicle. The suit was filed by the mother of 20-year-old Syracuse University student Samuel Tremblett, who died following a crash involving his Tesla Model Y in Easton in 2025. Court documents reveal Tremblett made a frantic 911 call after the accident, saying he couldn't escape as flames and smoke filled the vehicle.

Incident overview Vehicle crossed into southbound lane and hit tree The crash occurred around 1:00am on October 29, 2025. Tremblett's vehicle crossed into the southbound lane of Route 138 and hit a tree. While he survived the initial impact, his car caught fire almost immediately after. The lawsuit alleges that Tesla's electronic door handles malfunctioned after the crash, preventing Tremblett from escaping. It claims that this design is defective and unreasonably dangerous during electrical failures caused by collisions or fires.

Rescue efforts Tremblett's remains were later found in the back seat Police arrived at the scene within minutes but were unable to rescue Tremblett due to the intensity of the fire. Officers reported hearing multiple explosions from the vehicle, and firefighters took hours to fully extinguish it. Tremblett's remains were later found in the back seat. The case cites at least 15 similar deaths since 2016 involving Tesla vehicles, where occupants were allegedly trapped after crashes. US safety regulators are now investigating nearly 200,000 Tesla vehicles over door handle safety concerns.

