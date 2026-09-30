US: Getting Green Card via investment route is becoming costlier

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has issued a final rule more than doubling the fees for applying to the EB-5 visa.

The filing fee for Form I-526, used by standalone investors, will go up from $3,675 to $7,615.

Similarly, the fee for an initial Form I-526E petition (for investors participating through an approved regional center) will rise from $3,675 to $7,850.