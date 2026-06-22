This US visa rule might affect your study plans

Student concerns

Shift from 'duration of status' to fixed admissions

The proposed rule would end the existing "duration of status" policy that allows students to stay in the US for the length of their academic program. Instead, most students would be granted a fixed admission period, widely expected to be four years. The move comes as international students are already under increased scrutiny in the US immigration system. Indian students, who make up the largest international student cohort in the US, could face greater uncertainty over completing their degrees and planning post-study pathways if this rule comes into effect.