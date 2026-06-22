This US visa rule might affect your study plans
What's the story
The White House has approved a major change in US immigration policy, which could impact how long international students can stay in the country. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) plans to replace the current "duration of status" system with fixed stay periods for student and exchange visitor visa holders. The proposed rule, if implemented, would require students on F visas to seek extensions after a specified admission period.
Policy impact
Proposed rule could add uncertainty for students
The new regulation would apply to F visa holders, J exchange visitors, I visa holders and their dependants. It proposes a fixed admission period of four years for most students. If their studies continue beyond this period, they would have to apply for an extension with immigration authorities. This change could add more uncertainty to academic and post-study plans of thousands of international students in the US, including many from India.
Student concerns
Shift from 'duration of status' to fixed admissions
The proposed rule would end the existing "duration of status" policy that allows students to stay in the US for the length of their academic program. Instead, most students would be granted a fixed admission period, widely expected to be four years. The move comes as international students are already under increased scrutiny in the US immigration system. Indian students, who make up the largest international student cohort in the US, could face greater uncertainty over completing their degrees and planning post-study pathways if this rule comes into effect.
Enforcement goals
Policy idea proposed during 1st Trump administration
The DHS first proposed these changes in 2025, reviving a policy idea that had been pursued during the first Donald Trump administration but was never implemented. The department has argued that the current "duration of status" system makes it difficult to monitor visa compliance and track overstays. By establishing fixed end dates, officials believe they will improve their oversight of foreign students, exchange visitors, and certain other visa holders.