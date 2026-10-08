US to sanction ICC for seeking charges against American servicemembers
World
The US said it will impose fresh sanctions against the International Criminal Court (ICC) for trying to charge American service members, even though the US isn't part of the ICC's founding treaty.
The move is all about protecting American sovereignty, with officials saying they don't want an international court making decisions about American servicemen and officials without their say.
State Department signals additional ICC penalties
These sanctions amount to further sanctions against the ICC.
The State Department also hinted that more penalties could follow.