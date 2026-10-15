US Treasury proposes replacing 'artificial intelligence' with 'super intelligence' internationally
World
The US Treasury just proposed swapping out artificial intelligence for super intelligence internationally, saying it better captures how powerful this technology is becoming.
This push comes straight from President Trump, and US officials are already talking with other IMF shareholders about making the change official in an upcoming IMFC statement.
US may block IMF statement
As head of the G-20 right now, the US is urging other countries to agree on this new name.
Not everyone's convinced yet; some IMF committee members have doubts, but a final decision could come at Saturday's big IMF news conference.
The US says it might block the statement if super intelligence isn't included, showing just how serious it is about leading the conversation on future technology.