US completes troop withdrawal from Iraq
What's the story
The Pentagon on Wednesday confirmed that the final United States troops deployed to Iraq as part of an anti-ISIL (ISIS) mission have left the country. The last group of troops departed from Erbil Airbase in the Kurdistan region, marking an end to a years-long process. This move was hailed by the Iraqi government as a significant step toward restoring Iraq's sovereignty after decades of war and foreign involvement.
Transition phase
Withdrawal marks shift to Iraqi-led security effort
Defense Department spokesman Sean Parnell said the withdrawal is a "success of a 12-year campaign that defeated ISIS as an organized military threat in Iraq and across the region."
He added that it marks a shift from a wartime coalition mission to an Iraqi-led security effort.
He said the "primary responsibility for addressing Iraq's remaining security challenges, including ISIS remnants and Iran-aligned militias that undermine Iraqi sovereignty and regional stability, now rests with the Government of Iraq."
Withdrawal plan
Final plan signed by Biden, ex-Iraqi PM
The complete troop withdrawal was first announced by President Donald Trump in 2020 as part of his promise to end "endless wars."
The final plan was signed by ex-President Joe Biden and former Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani in 2024.
Trump celebrated the completion of the withdrawal on Truth Social, calling it a "victory for the United States, a victory for Iraq, and a decisive victory over ISIS."
Historical context
Troops withdrawn in 2011 but redeployed in 2014
The US-led coalition first invaded Iraq in 2003 as part of the Global War on Terror, peaking at around 170,000 troops in 2007.
Troops were withdrawn in 2011 but redeployed in 2014 amid ISIL's rise.
The remaining foreign troops were consolidated at Erbil by the end of last year after transitioning to an advisory role following ISIL's territorial defeat in 2017.
Command relocation
Iraqi PM welcomes withdrawal as new era for Iraq
The US Central Command (CENTCOM) has relocated the task force responsible for overseeing anti-ISIL operations to Jordan, with hundreds of troops still stationed in Syria.
Prior to their departure, Erbil hosted 1,500 troops from the US and other coalition forces.
Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi has welcomed this withdrawal as a new era for Iraq, shifting ties toward traditional economic and security relations.
He also called on regional and foreign powers to invest in Iraq.