US completes troop withdrawal from Iraq

Defense Department spokesman Sean Parnell said the withdrawal is a "success of a 12-year campaign that defeated ISIS as an organized military threat in Iraq and across the region."

He added that it marks a shift from a wartime coalition mission to an Iraqi-led security effort.

He said the "primary responsibility for addressing Iraq's remaining security challenges, including ISIS remnants and Iran-aligned militias that undermine Iraqi sovereignty and regional stability, now rests with the Government of Iraq."