2 men arrested for placing bomb under FOX-affiliate news vehicle
What's the story
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has arrested two men, Adeeb Nasir (58) and Adil Justice Ahmed Nasir (31), in Utah after an incendiary device was found under a FOX 13 News vehicle on Friday. The suspects are facing multiple charges, including threat of terrorism, possessing weapons of mass destruction, and possessing explosive devices. According to officials, the device had been ignited but "failed to function."
Search operation
Suspects admitted to using real explosives
The FBI executed a search warrant at the suspects' home in Magna on Saturday. Authorities identified two suspects linked to the incident and tracked them to their residence in Magna on 2700 South, 8500 West. During the search, they found two hoax weapons of mass destruction, firearms, illegal narcotics, and additional explosive components. The suspects admitted that the explosives were real when questioned by investigators.
Legal proceedings
Charges against the suspects
Authorities said that the suspects' actions posed a "significant risk of mass casualties." Both of them are being held in Salt Lake County Jail. "FOX 13 News is working closely with law enforcement and our risk management team, with employee safety as our top priority," said FOX 13 Station Manager Leona Wood.
Recent events
Incident comes after Charlie Kirk's shooting in Utah
This incident comes after the recent shooting of Charlie Kirk, a conservative leader and ally of President Donald Trump. Kirk was killed during an event at Utah Valley University. The alleged gunman, Tyler Robinson, was arrested by the FBI. President Trump blamed the "radical left" for the shooting and said it obstructed efforts to unify the country.