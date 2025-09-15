2 men arrested for placing bomb under FOX-affiliate news vehicle

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has arrested two men, Adeeb Nasir (58) and Adil Justice Ahmed Nasir (31), in Utah after an incendiary device was found under a FOX 13 News vehicle on Friday. The suspects are facing multiple charges, including threat of terrorism, possessing weapons of mass destruction, and possessing explosive devices. According to officials, the device had been ignited but "failed to function."

Search operation Suspects admitted to using real explosives The FBI executed a search warrant at the suspects' home in Magna on Saturday. Authorities identified two suspects linked to the incident and tracked them to their residence in Magna on 2700 South, 8500 West. During the search, they found two hoax weapons of mass destruction, firearms, illegal narcotics, and additional explosive components. The suspects admitted that the explosives were real when questioned by investigators.

Legal proceedings Charges against the suspects Authorities said that the suspects' actions posed a "significant risk of mass casualties." Both of them are being held in Salt Lake County Jail. "FOX 13 News is working closely with law enforcement and our risk management team, with employee safety as our top priority," said FOX 13 Station Manager Leona Wood.