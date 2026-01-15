US, UK withdraw personnel from Qatar amid Iran tensions
What's the story
The United States and the United Kingdom are withdrawing some of their military personnel from the Al-Udeid airbase in Qatar, the largest American military facility in the Middle East that houses around 10,000 troops. The move comes as US President Donald Trump weighs potential actions against Iran over its violent crackdown on anti-government protests. The partial withdrawal is being described as a "precautionary measure" by officials who spoke to CBS.
Security measures
UK embassy in Tehran closed amid regional tensions
The Qatari government said the US's actions were "in response to the current regional tensions." It said it would continue to "implement all necessary measures to safeguard the security and safety of its citizens and residents as a top priority, including actions related to the protection of critical infrastructure and military facilities." The UK Foreign Office has also temporarily closed its embassy in Tehran, which will now function remotely.
Flight disruptions
Iran's airspace closure affects international flights
It is unclear how many personnel will be leaving, but the US embassy in Doha instructed its personnel to exercise enhanced vigilance and minimize non-essential travel to the Al-Udeid air base. Iran has closed its airspace to most flights, affecting several airlines, including Air India and Germany's Lufthansa. The closure was initially for two hours but was extended to eight hours local time. Airlines have been rerouting their flights around Iran in response to this development.
Diplomatic tensions
US warns of 'very strong action' against Iran
Trump warned earlier this week that if Iranian officials executed protestors, the US would take "very strong action" against them. Iran has stated that it will retaliate if attacked by the US. On Wednesday, he said his administration had been informed that "the killing in Iran is stopping." "The killing in Iran is stopping, and there's no plan for executions." When asked if military action was off the table, Trump said they would watch the process closely.
Accusations
Iran accuses US of seeking military intervention pretext
Iran has accused the US of trying to create a pretext for military intervention. The Iranian parliament speaker warned that if attacked, Israeli and US military centers would be legitimate targets. Tensions between the US and Iran have increased since protests that started in late December over economic issues that have now turned into calls for political change in the Muslim country. Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) reported that over 2,400 protesters have been killed since.