US. Under Secretary Allison Hooker announces $31 million aid to Nepal
The US just announced $31 million in aid to help Nepal bounce back after the recent catastrophic floods.
Most of this support will go toward rebuilding key infrastructure and boosting disaster response, including using American-made drones.
The news came from US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker after her meeting with Nepal's foreign minister at the U.N.
US aid tops $36 million for Nepal
With this latest pledge, total US support for Nepal's flood relief now tops $36 million. The money will fund permanent bridges, clean water, shelter, and winter supplies for affected communities.
Hooker also offered heartfelt condolences to families impacted by the tragedy (including about 70 missing Americans) after floods in late August claimed at least 1,451 lives and left thousands more unaccounted for.