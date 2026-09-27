US urges China to apply death penalty to fentanyl suppliers

The US is urging China to get tough on people behind illegal fentanyl, even asking for the death penalty for those supplying chemicals used to make it.

This push came after a summit between President Trump and China's Xi Jinping, where stopping fentanyl deaths in the US took center stage.

While earlier trade tensions lingered, China arrested 21 citizens, imposed new export controls, and rolled out tougher fentanyl-related guidelines.