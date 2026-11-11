US urges India import Venezuelan oil, seeking reduced Russian reliance
The US is encouraging India to import more oil from Venezuela, hoping this will help India rely less on Russian supplies.
During his visit, Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Reliance Industries to discuss the possibilities with Reliance.
The big picture: it's all about giving India more energy options.
India refiners constrained by Venezuelan crude
Venezuelan crude made up 5.7% of India's crude imports in October, and while Indian refiners can handle up to 550,000 barrels a day, scaling up isn't simple.
Venezuelan crude is tough to refine due to its thickness and high sulfur content: only advanced refineries like Jamnagar can manage it.
Plus, factors like price and shipping make boosting imports a real challenge for now.