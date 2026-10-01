US used chemical blast in Nevada to improve nuclear detection
The US just carried out a major experiment at the Nevada National Security Site to get better at spotting secret nuclear blasts.
Using chemical explosives, the September 30 test is all about improving how the US detects small or hidden nuclear explosions, something that's become even more important after past claims that China secretly tested nukes in 2020 (which China denies).
US refines algorithms for decoupled explosions
This experiment focused on making detection algorithms smarter, especially for catching "decoupled" explosions, a sneaky method that can hide blasts from earthquake sensors and is suspected to be used by China.
The data will be used to validate scientific models and refine algorithms critical to US nuclear explosion detection efforts.
Basically, it's a big step in staying ahead of nuclear threats as global tensions rise.