US visa interview wait times for Indians reach 12 months
If you're planning a US trip anytime soon, brace yourself, visa interview wait times for Indians have shot up.
For B-1/B-2 visitor visas, Mumbai now has the longest queue at 12 months, with New Delhi close behind at 11 months.
Chennai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad aren't far off either, with waits ranging from about 7.5 to 10.5 months.
Indian student and work visa backlogs
It's not just tourist visas in the slow lane; student visas and exchange visas are seeing delays too.
Hyderabad is quickest for students at one month, but Mumbai takes up to four months.
Work-related H and L visas are facing their own backlog: Hyderabad leads with a 6.5-month wait.
The State Department suggests checking the appointment tracker often since new slots do open up sometimes, so staying alert might just help you snag an earlier date.