US voters in 10 states consider AI data center rules

Ohio's push comes after local groups raised concerns about health risks and electricity and water demands from these sites.

Amazon is already facing possible new restrictions in Sunbury, showing how big tech is watching these votes closely.

Still, John McWilliams, head of data center insights at real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield, said, "Even though there are areas or jurisdictions around the country where there is some friction between developers, there's still areas where projects are moving forward," and Baron Fung said, "If Ohio voters approve restrictions, developers are likely to steer projects elsewhere rather than abandon them altogether."