US warned '60 times' before strike killed 3 Indian sailors
What's the story
The Palau-flagged vessel, which was attacked by the US Navy in the Gulf of Oman last week, reportedly ignored over 60 verbal warnings and other displays of force before its engine room was fired upon, killing three Indian sailors. AP, quoting a US official, said the crew of M/T Settebello ignored at least eight shows of force by US military aircraft, including flares and flyovers. Two last warnings were issued to the vessel before American forces fired at it.
Blockade enforcement
Crew given 15 minutes to evacuate before attack
The US Central Command stated that the crew was given 15 minutes to evacuate the engine room before the attack. The official stated the vessel was a "shadow fleet ship" that had been used to illegally move Iranian oil and evade sanctions, and it had been seen attempting to cross the blockade several times. The official said that the American military communicated with the ship dozens of times over two weeks before it was disabled.
Compliance urged
Rubio urges commercial vessels to comply with US orders
The US Central Command admitted to the strike, maintaining that the vessel violated the blockade by attempting to transport oil from Iran. Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged all commercial vessels to comply with orders from US forces for peace and security in the Strait. In response to this incident, India summoned the US charge d'affaires and lodged a strong protest against the military attack off Oman's coast.
Peace deal
US, Iran reach peace deal ending hostilities
In a development that could ease tensions for Indian crews in Hormuz, the United States and Iran have reached a peace deal. The agreement calls for an "immediate and permanent" end to military operations on all fronts. It is set to be signed on June 19 in Switzerland. President Donald Trump announced this development as he celebrated his 80th birthday. He said he has fully authorized the toll-free opening of Hormuz and the immediate removal of the US Naval blockade.