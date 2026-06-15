Three Indian sailors died in the incident

US warned '60 times' before strike killed 3 Indian sailors

By Chanshimla Varah 10:38 am Jun 15, 202610:38 am

What's the story

The Palau-flagged vessel, which was attacked by the US Navy in the Gulf of Oman last week, reportedly ignored over 60 verbal warnings and other displays of force before its engine room was fired upon, killing three Indian sailors. AP, quoting a US official, said the crew of M/T Settebello ignored at least eight shows of force by US military aircraft, including flares and flyovers. Two last warnings were issued to the vessel before American forces fired at it.