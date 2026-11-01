US warning prompts Tsaritsyno evacuation and arrest of Russian teen
World
A teenager in Russia was arrested this week after the US warned about a possible terror plot targeting Moscow's Tsaritsyno Museum Reserve.
Thanks to the tip, Russian authorities quickly evacuated and closed the museum, stopping what could have been a major incident.
Teen posted tactical gear photos online
Investigators found the minor had posted photographs on TikTok in tactical gear and shared ominous photos of the museum online.
His phone showed a significant number of searches concerning terrorist attacks, mass killings, and other acts of violence.
With both US and Russian officials working together, more legal action against him is now being considered.