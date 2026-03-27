Trump considers deploying 10,000 more troops to West Asia

United States President Donald Trump is reportedly mulling over the deployment of an additional 10,000 troops to West Asia. The move comes as tensions with Iran continue to escalate after last month's war declaration on the country. Around 4,500 Marines and 2,000 paratroopers have already been deployed since the war started. The decision is expected to be announced next week, Axios reported, citing US defense official.

Military buildup Proposed troop deployment to include infantry units, armored vehicles The proposed troop deployment would likely include infantry units and armored vehicles. These forces would add to the existing American presence in West Asia, which already has thousands of Marines and paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division. According to the WSJ, the additional troops are expected to be positioned within striking distance of Iran and Kharg Island, a key offshore oil export terminal for Tehran.

Energy focus Kharg Island is crucial to Iran's oil export network Kharg Island is crucial to Iran's oil export network, making it a potential target in any escalation involving energy infrastructure. The proposed troop addition would build on recent deployments as part of broader contingency planning amid rising tensions in West Asia. According to Axios, the Pentagon is also considering military options for a "final blow" in Iran, which could include ground soldiers and a large bombing campaign.

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