US withdraws nonessential embassy workers and families from Saudi Arabia
World
The US is pulling nonessential embassy workers and their families out of Saudi Arabia, saying safety comes first after a wave of Houthi rebel attacks.
The move follows recent strikes, including one on Riyadh's airport, that have put Americans at risk, according to the State Department.
Houthi rebels target Saudi oil sites
Houthi rebels from Yemen, backed by Iran, have been targeting Saudi oil sites and other key infrastructure.
On Wednesday, a drone attack near the Shaybah oil field killed two people and injured two others.
Tensions have only gotten worse since a truce fell apart in June 2026, with earlier US and Israeli strikes on Iran adding fuel to the fire across the Middle East.