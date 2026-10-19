US woman rescued from open drain on Delhi's Mahipalpur stretch
World
A US woman accidentally fell into an open drain along Delhi's Mahipalpur stretch, causing quite a scene as locals rushed to help.
The rescue was not easy: she shouted at her would-be helpers in both English and her local language, but after about an hour, the crowd managed to pull her out.
She had only minor injuries but definitely got more attention than she bargained for.
Treated at hospital, handed to embassy
Locals quickly arranged an autorickshaw to take her to a nearby private hospital, where she got first aid and was kept under observation.
Police confirmed she is a US national, and after treatment, she was handed over to the embassy.
The whole incident is a reminder of how risky open drains can be in city areas, and why better maintenance is needed for everyone's safety.