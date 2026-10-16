USCIS raises fees October 16, 2026 under new inflation rules
Heads up if you're applying for US immigration services: US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is raising fees starting October 16, 2026.
This change hits annual asylum applications, initial employment authorization document (EAD) applications by asylum applicants, parole recipients, and TPS applicants, TPS applications (Form I-821), and immigration parole benefits under Form I-131.
The fee hike follows new inflation rules and applies to requests postmarked on or after that date under the revised USCIS fee categories.
Asylum fee $105 I-131 $1,050
If you're an Indian national in the US looking at asylum or TPS-related benefits, your costs are going up a bit.
Asylum applications now cost $105 (up by $3), and Form I-131 jumps to $1,050 (a $30 increase).
Not every visa type is affected, so double-check before applying.
Also, USCIS says using the old fees after October 16 means your application won't be processed, so make sure you're using the updated amounts.