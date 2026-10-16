USCIS raises fees October 16, 2026 under new inflation rules

Heads up if you're applying for US immigration services: US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is raising fees starting October 16, 2026.

This change hits annual asylum applications, initial employment authorization document (EAD) applications by asylum applicants, parole recipients, and TPS applicants, TPS applications (Form I-821), and immigration parole benefits under Form I-131.

The fee hike follows new inflation rules and applies to requests postmarked on or after that date under the revised USCIS fee categories.