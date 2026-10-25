USCIS tightens age based visa and green card deadlines
US Citizenship and Immigration Services just rolled out stricter filing deadlines for certain age-based visa and green card applications, starting October 23, 2026.
If your eligibility is based on age, like turning 21, you now have to file by the exact date, even if it lands on a Saturday, Sunday, or federal holiday.
No more extra days for those age-based deadlines.
H-1B extension petitions must be timely
This is a big deal for anyone close to an age cutoff, especially those applying for green cards under special categories before turning 21.
H-1B workers and their employers also need to watch the clock: extension petitions must be in before your current stay expires (no exceptions if that date falls on a weekend).
Basically, everyone needs to plan ahead so they don't miss out due to timing.