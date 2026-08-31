Why US government has shelved research projects on cyclospora
What's the story
The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) has reportedly shelved two of its three research projects on cyclospora, a foodborne parasite that has sickened tens of thousands this summer. The decision comes after US Congress defunded the projects earlier this year. The third project is set to be relocated from Maryland to Iowa as part of a larger USDA reorganization plan, Politico reported.
Research disruption
USDA blames Congress for funding cuts
Despite the relocation, all scientists involved in the cyclospora research have refused to move to Iowa. The USDA spokesperson, however, assured that "none of the research has been disrupted, and research will continue without disruption," blaming Congress for the funding cuts.
Outbreak details
Over 17,000 confirmed cases across US
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported over 17,000 confirmed cases of cyclosporiasis across 48 states and Washington DC between May 1 and August 24.
This makes it one of the largest foodborne illness outbreaks in recent US history.
The CDC also flagged at least 11,844 additional cases that may require further investigation and analysis.