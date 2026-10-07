USS George H.W. Bush and Delbert D. Black visit Thailand
World
Two US Navy ships, the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush and destroyer USS Delbert D. Black, just arrived in Thailand after their missions in West Asia.
They're here for a scheduled port stop, giving the crew some downtime and, more importantly, building up maritime ties with Thailand.
US naval leaders meet Thai officials
This isn't just a quick pit stop. Senior US naval leaders will meet with Thai military and civilian officials to deepen cooperation between the two countries.
After wrapping up in Thailand, the strike group will head on to its next assignment with the US Seventh Fleet.