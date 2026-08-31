Uzbekistan: Indians can now stay for 30 days without visa
What's the story
Uzbekistan has announced a new visa-free travel policy for Indian citizens, allowing them to stay in the country for up to 30 days without a visa. The announcement was made by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev during delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tashkent. The move is aimed at strengthening travel, trade, and cultural ties between India and Uzbekistan.
Policy impact
Check with Uzbek authorities about final implementation date
The new visa-free regime is expected to make it easier for Indian passport holders to plan short city breaks or longer trips across Uzbekistan's historic Silk Road cities.
However, since the policy was just announced, travelers are advised to check with Uzbek authorities regarding its final implementation date and any applicable entry requirements before booking their trip.
Bilateral relations
India a reliable strategic partner, says Mirziyoyev
The visa-free entry is part of a broader effort to strengthen economic and cultural ties between India and Uzbekistan.
During his meeting with PM Modi, President Mirziyoyev called India a reliable strategic partner and noted that bilateral trade had crossed $1 billion for the first time last year.
He also highlighted a sevenfold increase in joint ventures between the two countries in recent years.
Cultural connections
Uzbekistan has embraced yoga
Uzbekistan is also home to institutions like the Lal Bahadur Shastri Centre for Indian Culture and the Mahatma Gandhi Centre for Indian Studies.
The country has also embraced yoga, establishing a dedicated Yoga Federation in 2018.
The new 30-day window under the visa-free policy could give Indian travelers more time to explore these cultural connections without rushing through their itinerary.
Travel highlights
Explore Uzbekistan's rich history and diverse cuisine
The visa-free policy also opens up opportunities for Indian travelers to explore Uzbekistan's rich history and diverse cuisine.
Starting from Tashkent, they can visit the unique Tashkent Metro with its ornate interiors.
Other major attractions include the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Samarkand's historic center, home to landmarks like Registan Square and Bibi-Khanum Mosque.
Additional destinations
Bukhara is another important Silk Road destination
Bukhara, another important Silk Road destination, is known for its historic architecture and traditional trading quarters.
The old center features madrasas, mosques, bazaars, among other attractions.
For those looking beyond the usual Tashkent-Samarkand-Bukhara route, the Fergana Valley is a great option with its rich craft traditions.
Here, visitors can experience Uzbekistan's famous ceramic-making heritage in Rishtan or traditional silk production at Yodgorlik Silk Factory in Margilan.