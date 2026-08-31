After Australia, India to buy rare earths from Uzbekistan

During high-level talks in Tashkent on August 29-30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Shavkat Mirziyoyev upgraded bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The summit, which marked 15 years of strategic cooperation between the two countries, resulted in 11 agreements covering defense, digital public infrastructure, trade, and culture.

The most significant outcome for global energy markets was a long-term framework for Uzbek uranium exports to India.