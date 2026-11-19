Van Gogh 'Blossoming Chestnut Trees' fetches $190.4 million at Sotheby's NY
Van Gogh's "Blossoming Chestnut Trees" just sold for a jaw-dropping $190.4 million at Sotheby's New York, setting a new record for the artist and becoming the fourth most expensive artwork ever auctioned.
Painted in 1890 and showing off a French village street, it drew huge interest before art dealer Bill Acquavella clinched the winning bid.
Estate sale clears Nazi-era restitution claim
The sale went smoothly after resolving a restitution claim from heirs of a Jewish publisher, who said the painting was "sold under Nazi-era duress."
This piece came from Nelly Arrieta de Blaquier's estate, which also featured big-ticket sales like Cezanne's "Harlequin" ($111 million) and Pissarro's work ($24.2 million).
Sotheby's guaranteed all artworks would sell, showing how top auction houses are playing it safe while rare masterpieces keep breaking records.