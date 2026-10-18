'Foreign indentured servants': JD Vance clarifies comment

Vance had previously urged US companies to hire more American workers instead of importing "indentured servants."

He had also named companies like Microsoft, Cognizant, Infosys, TCS, Wipro, HCL, and Capgemini in his suspension announcement.

In response to Vance's comments, India condemned the use of such terminology as "unwarranted and deeply offensive."

The Ministry of External Affairs emphasized that Indian professionals are highly educated and skilled contributors to the US economy.