Trump recently said he doesn't see a deal with Iran as essential right now, especially after Republicans lost ground in the midterms.

Vance even suggested frustration over the Iran war played a part.

Despite some military flare-ups and a US blockade at the Strait of Hormuz, Trump says there's no need for big new operations but still hopes for a major agreement with Tehran.

Meanwhile, mediators are floating ideas like easing tensions at sea in exchange for limited sanctions relief and fresh talks about Iran's nuclear program.