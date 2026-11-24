Vance and Rubio meet Qatar PM amid Trump Iran questions
Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio just sat down with Qatar's prime minister as questions swirl around President Trump's approach to Iran.
While details from Vance's White House chat stayed private, Rubio's meeting zeroed in on how Qatar fits into efforts to keep the Middle East stable.
Trump says Iran deal not essential
Trump recently said he doesn't see a deal with Iran as essential right now, especially after Republicans lost ground in the midterms.
Vance even suggested frustration over the Iran war played a part.
Despite some military flare-ups and a US blockade at the Strait of Hormuz, Trump says there's no need for big new operations but still hopes for a major agreement with Tehran.
Meanwhile, mediators are floating ideas like easing tensions at sea in exchange for limited sanctions relief and fresh talks about Iran's nuclear program.