US-Iran talks progress toward broader Middle East ceasefire: Vance
What's the story
United States Vice President JD Vance has announced significant progress in peace negotiations with Iranian officials. The talks, held at the Buergenstock resort near Lake Lucerne, Switzerland, were aimed at building on a memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran. The discussions also included Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Qatar Prime Minister, who is also the Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.
Ceasefire progress
Diplomatic efforts envision peaceful Middle East
Vance emphasized that the talks had progressed beyond immediate security concerns to envision a peaceful future for the Middle East. He specifically pointed to the fragile ceasefire in Lebanon as a major achievement of these diplomatic efforts. "We've seen great progress over the last couple of days in ensuring the ceasefire in Lebanon holds," he said, while acknowledging that such agreements "are always a little bit messy."
Peace commitment
Turning over a new leaf in regional relations
Vance stressed President Donald Trump's dedication to achieving a broader regional ceasefire, calling it a crucial step toward long-term peace in the Middle East. He framed the talks as a unique opportunity to change relations across the region after years of conflict and mistrust. "The question before us now is how much more can we accomplish together? Can we turn over a new leaf?" he said.
Leadership praise
Pakistan's leadership commended for role in talks
Vance also singled out praise for Pakistan's leadership for their role in advancing the diplomatic process. He credited Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir for their contributions to the talks. Sharif, on his part, thanked Trump for his "visionary and very dynamic leadership" and expressed hope that these discussions would yield positive results.
Historic milestone
Qatar PM calls gathering an important milestone
Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani called the gathering an important milestone "not only on the security of the region but also for the security of the world and for the global economy." He thanked both American and Iranian delegations for their willingness to engage in dialogue. Despite positive rhetoric, negotiations continue amid unresolved disputes such as Iran's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.