US-Iran talks progress toward broader Middle East ceasefire: Vance

Ceasefire progress

Diplomatic efforts envision peaceful Middle East

Vance emphasized that the talks had progressed beyond immediate security concerns to envision a peaceful future for the Middle East. He specifically pointed to the fragile ceasefire in Lebanon as a major achievement of these diplomatic efforts. "We've seen great progress over the last couple of days in ensuring the ceasefire in Lebanon holds," he said, while acknowledging that such agreements "are always a little bit messy."