US Vice President JD Vance challenges Netanyahu in Iran call

United States Vice President JD Vance had a tense phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier this week. The call was reportedly over Netanyahu's overly optimistic assessments of the ongoing war in Iran . Axios reported that Vance questioned Netanyahu's confidence in the possibility of regime change, and a US official told the media outlet that before the war, Bibi really sold it to the president as being easy.

Diplomatic efforts Vance expected to lead Tehran negotiations The call comes at a critical juncture as Vance has emerged as a key player in Washington's diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict. He has taken on a more active role in backchannel communications and is expected to lead potential negotiations with Tehran. US President Donald Trump has named special envoy Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, Senator Marco Rubio, and Vance among those involved in ongoing negotiations.

Key negotiator Senior official: No deal without Vance A senior administration official emphasized Vance's importance, saying: "If the Iranians can't strike a deal with Vance, they don't get a deal." This highlights his central role in Washington's push to end the war. The friction between Washington and Tel Aviv was evident during the call as Vance challenged Israeli projections that the conflict could quickly trigger regime change in Tehran.

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