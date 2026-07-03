Man trapped for 8 days in Venezuela quakes rescued

Aftermath

When I learned he was alive, I saw a ray

A Costa Rican Red Cross rescuer recalled to AP how Gil Flores asked them not to inform his wife about his survival until he was rescued. Gil Flores's wife, Gusbimar Gonzlez, expressed her relief upon learning about her husband's survival. "When I learned he was alive, I saw a ray of light in the darkness," she was quoted as saying. The rescue operation concluded one of the most closely watched efforts following the disaster.