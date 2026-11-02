Venezuelan military attack on ELN camp in Apure kills 19
World
Venezuela's military launched a surprise attack on a Colombian rebel camp in Apure state on October 30, leaving at least 19 people dead, most of them Venezuelan nationals.
The operation targeted the ELN (National Liberation Army), a Colombian guerrilla group, and used drones and helicopters, with reported help from US intelligence.
Delcy Rodriguez signals tougher border crackdown
Another 10 bodies were transported to the state capital, San Fernando, the day after the attack.
This marks a big shift in Venezuela's approach under new leader Delcy Rodriguez, showing a tougher stance against border groups tied to drug trafficking.
The ELN was caught off guard, and this move fits into a larger push to crack down on organized crime along their shared border.