Video: Buildings crumble in seconds as 7.4-magnitude quake hits Colombia
What's the story
A powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake rocked western Colombia on Monday morning, killing at least 132 people so far and injuring over 570 others. Hundreds of buildings were damaged and at least 61 collapsed completely, according to the Colombian Association of Capital Cities. The government has declared a national disaster and deployed soldiers to assist rescue operations.
Affected areas
Dramatic videos show buildings crumbling, parts of airport collapsing
Pereira city has been the worst hit, with at least 60 deaths reported there.
Dramatic videos from the city show buildings crumbling into clouds of dust and debris as people flee for safety.
At Pereira's Matecana International Airport, parts of ceilings collapsed and debris fell in passenger seating areas.
The pediatric and neonatal divisions of a Cali hospital were among the structures that collapsed.
Twitter Post
Video shows building collapses
🇨🇴 TERREMOTO EN COLOMBIA: Video muestra colapsos de edificios en Cali. pic.twitter.com/xTBPmS3ylz— Alerta Mundial (@AlertaMundoNews) August 10, 2026
Government response
President declares emergency to speed up funding for recovery efforts
Colombia's President Abelardo de la Espriella has declared an emergency to speed up funding for earthquake recovery efforts.
The Colombian Association of Capital Cities reported that five capital cities are on red alert, 86 structures have collapsed, and seven airports have suspended operations.
Cali's mayor reported that at least 188 individuals were missing.
Aftershocks are expected, and authorities are working to assess the full extent of the damage. In Manizales, Mayor Jorge Eduardo Rojas Giraldo warned residents to stay outside.
Ongoing efforts
1999 quake killed 1,200
The earthquake struck Colombia's so-called coffee axis, a mountainous, lush, and culturally significant region that contributes to the country's economic growth. In 1999, an earthquake hit the area, killing almost 1,200 people.
The US has committed $15.5 million to Colombia for shelter, food, protection and earthquake assessments, the State Department said.