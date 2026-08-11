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Home / News / World News / Video: Buildings crumble in seconds as 7.4-magnitude quake hits Colombia 
Video: Buildings crumble in seconds as 7.4-magnitude quake hits Colombia 
The government has declared a national disaster

Video: Buildings crumble in seconds as 7.4-magnitude quake hits Colombia 

By Chanshimla Varah
Aug 11, 2026
12:41 pm
What's the story

A powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake rocked western Colombia on Monday morning, killing at least 132 people so far and injuring over 570 others. Hundreds of buildings were damaged and at least 61 collapsed completely, according to the Colombian Association of Capital Cities. The government has declared a national disaster and deployed soldiers to assist rescue operations.

Affected areas

Dramatic videos show buildings crumbling, parts of airport collapsing

Pereira city has been the worst hit, with at least 60 deaths reported there.

Dramatic videos from the city show buildings crumbling into clouds of dust and debris as people flee for safety.

At Pereira's Matecana International Airport, parts of ceilings collapsed and debris fell in passenger seating areas.

The pediatric and neonatal divisions of a Cali hospital were among the structures that collapsed.

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Video shows building collapses

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Government response

President declares emergency to speed up funding for recovery efforts

Colombia's President Abelardo de la Espriella has declared an emergency to speed up funding for earthquake recovery efforts.

The Colombian Association of Capital Cities reported that five capital cities are on red alert, 86 structures have collapsed, and seven airports have suspended operations.

Cali's mayor reported that at least 188 individuals were missing.

Aftershocks are expected, and authorities are working to assess the full extent of the damage. In Manizales, Mayor Jorge Eduardo Rojas Giraldo warned residents to stay outside.

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Ongoing efforts

1999 quake killed 1,200 

The earthquake struck Colombia's so-called coffee axis, a mountainous, lush, and culturally significant region that contributes to the country's economic growth. In 1999, an earthquake hit the area, killing almost 1,200 people.

The US has committed $15.5 million to Colombia for shelter, food, protection and earthquake assessments, the State Department said.

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