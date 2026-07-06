LOADING...
Home / News / World News / Video: Indonesian Air Force's F-16, Sukhoi-30 escort Modi's aircraft 
Video: Indonesian Air Force's F-16, Sukhoi-30 escort Modi's aircraft 
This gesture was seen as a warm welcome to the Indian leader

Video: Indonesian Air Force's F-16, Sukhoi-30 escort Modi's aircraft 

By Chanshimla Varah
Jul 06, 2026
05:54 pm
What's the story

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed to Jakarta, Indonesia, by two fighter jets of the Indonesian Air Force on Monday. The jets, an American-made F-16 and a Russian-built Sukhoi-30, escorted PM Modi's aircraft as he entered Indonesian airspace. This gesture was seen as a warm welcome to the Indian leader. From Indonesia, Modi will travel to Australia before concluding the visit in New Zealand.

Twitter Post

Watch video here

Official reception

Modi thanks Indonesian president for warm welcome

After landing in Jakarta, Modi thanked Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto for the warm welcome. He tweeted that he was "touched by President Prabowo Subianto's gesture of welcoming me at the airport." The visit is aimed at further strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and Indonesia, which was established during his last visit in 2018. "During this visit, President Prabowo Subianto and I will hold discussions aimed at adding even more momentum to this partnership across diverse sectors," Modi said.

Advertisement

Cultural ties

PM to visit Prambanan Temple complex in Indonesia

During his visit, Modi will also visit the Prambanan Temple complex at Yogyakarta with President Subianto. "This will ensure closer cultural linkages between our nations...I also look forward to interacting with the Indian community," he said. In March, Indonesia signed a deal with India for the BrahMos cruise missile system. PM Modi's visit to Indonesia comes after President Subianto's visit to India as the chief guest for Republic Day celebrations on January 26, 2025.

Advertisement