Video: Indonesian Air Force's F-16, Sukhoi-30 escort Modi's aircraft 

Official reception

Modi thanks Indonesian president for warm welcome

After landing in Jakarta, Modi thanked Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto for the warm welcome. He tweeted that he was "touched by President Prabowo Subianto's gesture of welcoming me at the airport." The visit is aimed at further strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and Indonesia, which was established during his last visit in 2018. "During this visit, President Prabowo Subianto and I will hold discussions aimed at adding even more momentum to this partnership across diverse sectors," Modi said.