Video: Indonesian Air Force's F-16, Sukhoi-30 escort Modi's aircraft
What's the story
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed to Jakarta, Indonesia, by two fighter jets of the Indonesian Air Force on Monday. The jets, an American-made F-16 and a Russian-built Sukhoi-30, escorted PM Modi's aircraft as he entered Indonesian airspace. This gesture was seen as a warm welcome to the Indian leader. From Indonesia, Modi will travel to Australia before concluding the visit in New Zealand.
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#WATCH | Indonesia offers a grand welcome to PM Narendra Modi as its fighter jets accompany PM’s plane. pic.twitter.com/v2mVDmfsCO— ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2026
Official reception
Modi thanks Indonesian president for warm welcome
After landing in Jakarta, Modi thanked Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto for the warm welcome. He tweeted that he was "touched by President Prabowo Subianto's gesture of welcoming me at the airport." The visit is aimed at further strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and Indonesia, which was established during his last visit in 2018. "During this visit, President Prabowo Subianto and I will hold discussions aimed at adding even more momentum to this partnership across diverse sectors," Modi said.
Cultural ties
PM to visit Prambanan Temple complex in Indonesia
During his visit, Modi will also visit the Prambanan Temple complex at Yogyakarta with President Subianto. "This will ensure closer cultural linkages between our nations...I also look forward to interacting with the Indian community," he said. In March, Indonesia signed a deal with India for the BrahMos cruise missile system. PM Modi's visit to Indonesia comes after President Subianto's visit to India as the chief guest for Republic Day celebrations on January 26, 2025.