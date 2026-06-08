Video: Private jet crashes during emergency landing in Dominican Republic
What's the story
A tragic accident occurred at La Romana International Airport in the Dominican Republic when a private jet crashed during an emergency landing. The incident killed both the pilot and the co-pilot on board. The aircraft, a US-registered Gulfstream G200, had declared an emergency due to mechanical issues while flying around 16 nautical miles southwest of the airport.
Crash details
Crash occurred during landing attempt
After declaring an emergency, the crew attempted to return to La Romana International Airport for landing. However, the aircraft crashed during the landing attempt and caught fire, exploding in a fireball. Eyewitness footage showed the jet skidding off the runway into a grassy area before bursting into flames. Emergency teams rushed to extinguish the fire, but both crew members were pronounced dead at the scene.
Twitter Post
Watch: Plane erupts in flame during emergency landing
WATCH: Private jet crashes while emergency landing at La Romana International Airport in Dominican Republic. pic.twitter.com/oiaEIRPjes— AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) June 7, 2026
Ongoing investigation
Probe launched into the incident
The Dominican Civil Aviation Institute and the Civil Aviation Board have launched an investigation into the incident. They will look into what caused the mechanical failure and how it led to this tragic accident. The probe will also examine flight data and other factors that may have contributed to this unfortunate event.
Safety concerns
Similar accident in 2021
This incident is a stark reminder of the risks involved in private jet travel. In 2021, a similar accident killed nine people when a private plane crashed after taking off from Santo Domingo's Las Americas International Airport. The Dominican Republic, with its tourism-dependent economy and 11.6 million residents, now awaits more details as authorities continue their investigation into this tragic accident at La Romana International Airport.